'This Is Me Now And I Love Myself,' Writes Mom-To-Be Kishwer Merchantt

Kishwer Merchantt shared a new post from her maternity diaries on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. The TV actress wrote about body image issues in her latest post. Posting a striking picture of herself, where her baby bump was visible, Kishwer wrote in her post: "When I got pregnant I use to think 'OMG I will put on so much weight... What will I do? Will I ever be able to lose the weight again?' I guess it happens to everyone. But after a few days I stopped thinking all about it and embraced it... This is me now and I love myself coz I have you inside." She signed off her post with these words: "And yes I know me, I will work hard and get back to how I was and you will be proud of Mommy." She added, "Love my new nickname by Suyyash Rai - Golmatol."

Kishwer Merchant announced her pregnancy on social media with a super cute post with her husband and she wrote: "You can now stop asking, 'When are you guys gonna have a baby?' Coming soon ... #august2021 #sukishkababy." Suyyash Rai's way of announcing the pregnancy was quite filmy. He wrote: "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun, Kishwer! Coming this August."

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant's love story began on the sets of the 2010 show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. They had a big fat Punjabi wedding on December 16, 2016. The duo participated in the ninth season of reality show Bigg Boss together.

Kishwer Merchant is best known for shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kkavyanjali, Ek Hasina Thi and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, to name a few. Suyyash, also a singer, began his career with TV reality show Splitsvilla 2.