Kishwer Merchant On Lockdown Pregnancy: 'Not All Of It Was Beautiful'

Kishwer Merchant shared this picture. (Image courtesy: @kishwersmerchantt)

Highlights Kishwer Merchant shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram

Kishwer also wrote an emotional note about her pregnancy journey

Kishwer's husband Suyyash Rai reacted to her post

Mom-to-be Kishwer Merchant is expecting her first child in August this year amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Pregnant Kishwer says she "can't believe half of her journey is over" as she pours her heart out in her latest Instagram post. On Saturday, the TV actress posted a picture of herself on the platform in which she can be seen looking at her baby bump. In the picture, Kishwer is flashing her beautiful smile as she stands beside a mirror. The actress accompanied the picture with an emotional note about her pregnancy journey.

In her caption, she shared that her pregnancy wasn't easy. It had its "ups and downs". She wrote, "Well not all of it was as beautiful, it had its ups and downs, there was extreme happiness sometimes and some days were emotional, dull...mixed with nervousness, mood swings and me going crazy..."

Talking about her lockdown pregnancy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, mom-to-be Kishwer added that she "imagined a different journey". But she is "glad" that the lockdown gave her the time to bond with her family. "A complete locked down pregnancy thanks to Covid, had always imagined a very different pregnancy journey .. but I am glad to a certain extent that I got this one, got to spend it with Suyyash Rai all the time..." her note reads.

Kishwer concluded her note by saying that she and her family are eagerly waiting for the baby. Addressing the baby, she wrote, "Baby Boo I just wanna say that we love you .. and we all are eagerly waiting for you...This world is not an easy place to live in but your father and Me will make it beautiful for you , we promise #sukishkababy."

See her post here:

Kishwer's husband Suyyash Rai reacted to her post. He commented, "I love you so much."

Kishwer and Suyyash announced their pregnancy in March this year. On March 12, Kishwer shared the news on her Instagram handle in which she revealed that the couple will welcome their baby in August this year. She wrote, "You can now stop asking, 'When are you guys gonna have a baby?' Coming soon...#august2021 #sukishkababy."

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai met on the sets of the 2010 TV show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. Kishwer married Suyyash in 2016 after dating him for six years.

In terms of work, Kishwer Merchant has worked in shows like Shaktimaan, Hip Hip Hurray, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Kkavyanjali among others. She was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, a show that aired from 2019 to 2020.

Kishwer and Suyyash participated together in Bigg Boss 9 in 2015. Suyyash is also known for his role as Abhay Singh Rathore in TV show Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. Kishwer played the role of his sister Arpita Singh Rathore in the same show.