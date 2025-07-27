Karisma Kapoor Seeks Share In Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 Crore Estate: Report

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and businessman Sunjay Kapur died on June 12. A month after his sudden death, new developments have surfaced regarding a Rs 30,000 crore property dispute involving his family.

What's Happening

According to a report by India.com, ahead of the annual general meeting of Sona Comstar, Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, claimed that she holds the majority stake in the Sona Group and is the rightful heir to the estate.

She further alleged that certain individuals are trying to take control of the family legacy and clarified that she has not appointed anyone as the group's representative.

As per a report by Dainik Jagran, it has been reported that actor Karisma Kapoor, who was previously married to Sunjay Kapur, is also seeking a share in his extensive estate. However, there has been no official confirmation of this from Karisma or her representatives.

Background

Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, has raised questions regarding the circumstances of his sudden death.

In a statement, she alleged that the incident, reported as a cardiac arrest, may not have been accurately described.

"For my client, as a mother, it's deeply painful to watch this being dismissed as a mere freak accident and cardiac arrest. The truth doesn't match the headlines. She would not stay silent until that truth is acknowledged," said her legal counsel, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, to ANI.

Rani Kapur also claimed that shortly after her son's death, she was made to sign certain documents under distress. She has requested that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Sona Group, which was scheduled for today, be cancelled. She also warned against the appointment of new directors at this time.

Gaggar confirmed that while no legal proceedings have been initiated yet, his client has sought a deferment of the proposed AGM and reserves all her rights.

Sunjay Kapur's final rites were held on June 19 at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in South Delhi, in the presence of family and close friends.

He was the chairman of Sona Comstar. Sunjay married Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two children, Samaira in 2005 and Kiaan in 2011. They filed for divorce in 2014, which was finalised in 2016. After the divorce, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev, and the couple welcomed a son, Azarias.