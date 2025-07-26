Sunjay Kapur's Mother Rani Suspects Foul Play In His Death: "It Wasn't A Freak Accident Or Cardiac Arrest"

Sunjay Kapur, businessman and ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, died on June 12. He was 53. He was reportedly in the UK and suffered a heart attack while playing polo.

What's Happening

A month after his death, Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, has raised questions regarding the circumstances of his sudden death.

In a statement, she alleged that the incident, reported as a cardiac arrest, may not have been accurately described.

"For my client, as a mother, it's deeply painful to watch this being dismissed as a mere freak accident and cardiac arrest. The truth doesn't match the headlines. She would not stay silent until that truth is acknowledged," said her legal counsel, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, to ANI.

Rani Kapur also claimed that shortly after her son's death, she was made to sign certain documents under distress. She has requested that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Sona Group, which was scheduled for today, be cancelled. She also warned against the appointment of new directors at this time.

Gaggar confirmed that while no legal proceedings have been initiated yet, his client has sought a deferment of the proposed AGM and reserves all her rights.

Background

Sunjay Kapur's final rites were held on June 19 at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in South Delhi, in the presence of family and close friends.

He was the chairman of Sona Comstar. Sunjay married Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two children, Samaira in 2005 and Kiaan in 2011. They filed for divorce in 2014, which was finalised in 2016. After the divorce, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev, and the couple welcomed a son, Azarias.