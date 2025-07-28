<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Day 10: Ahaan Panday's Film Mints Rs 30 Crore On Second Sunday, Eyes Rs 250 Crore

Mohit Suri's sleeper hit Saiyaara had the box office buzzing in its second weekend as well. The film minted Rs 30 crore on second Sunday, taking the total to Rs 247.25 crore at the domestic box office. The film has already emerged as the second highest-grossing film of the year, aiming to beat Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

What's Happening

Saiyaara minted Rs 30 crore on its second Sunday, as per Sacnilk. The film minted Rs 56.5 crore over the second weekend.

The film, released on July 18, enjoyed a two-week free run at the box office with no big Hindi releases in theatres (July 25). Since its release, it has been minting money in double digits.

Saiyaara ended its week one collection with a whooping Rs 172.75 crore.

The Sunday footfall proved that there's no slowing down for the film. The afternoon shows witnessed 56.38% attendance, followed by 63.46% in evening shows and 42.99% in night shows.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote about its second Saturday performance in his X post, "SPLENDID SATURDAY – 'SAIYAARA' REMAINS A MAJOR FORCE... #Saiyaara continues its triumphant run, now eyeing the ₹ 300 cr milestone after crossing ₹ 200 cr on its second Saturday [Day 9]. Now comes the best part: #Saiyaara's *second* Saturday is HIGHER than its *first* Saturday [₹ 26.25 cr] – a remarkable feat and a rarity in today's times. There's just no stopping this blockbuster!"

SPLENDID SATURDAY – 'SAIYAARA' REMAINS A MAJOR FORCE... #Saiyaara continues its triumphant run, now eyeing the ₹ 300 cr milestone after crossing ₹ 200 cr on its second Saturday [Day 9].



Now comes the best part: #Saiyaara's *second* Saturday is HIGHER than its *first* Saturday… pic.twitter.com/kcCdQw4Q6D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 27, 2025

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

Mohit Suri's musical Saiyaara continues to script history at the box office as there's no sign of slowing down for the film. The film has only Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to beat to emerge as the highest grossing film of the year.