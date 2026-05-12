Why Didn't Timothee Chalamet Join Kylie Jenner For Met Gala 2026? Here's What We Know

Kylie Jenner once again turned heads at this year's Met Gala with her striking red carpet appearance. For the theme "Fashion Is Art," the beauty mogul wore a custom Schiaparelli gown designed by Daniel Roseberry. While Kylie impressed fans with her never-before-seen avatar, her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's absence from the event was hard to miss.

Reports now suggest that Kylie may have intentionally avoided making a joint appearance due to the long-running “Met Gala curse” superstition linked to celebrity breakups. “Kylie and Timothée intentionally avoided attending the Met Gala together these past few years because they didn't want to risk the whole ‘Met Gala curse' thing,” the insider told Page Six.

“Kylie was especially superstitious about it after going to the Met with Travis [Scott] in 2018 and 2019 before they eventually split,” the source added.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott started dating in 2017. They welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018 and son Aire in February 2022. The couple attended the Met Gala in 2018 and 2019. They split permanently in January 2023. Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson also broke up in August 2022, three months after debuting on the Met Gala's iconic steps.

"Kylie just didn't want that kind of bad luck attached to their relationship and wasn't willing to take any chances,” the source said. Instead of attending the Met Gala, Timothee attended the basketball game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.

The Kardashian-Jenner family isn't the sole victim of the “Met Gala curse.” Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx split weeks after their 2019 Met Gala debut as a couple. Amanda Seyfried and Justin Long called it quits four months after hitting the Met Gala in May 2015. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth made their only Met Gala appearance as spouses in May 2019. The couple announced their separation in August of that same year.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been romantically linked since April 2023. The couple has made several high-profile appearances together, including the 2024 Golden Globes, the 2025 Oscars and the Marty Supreme premiere in late 2025.