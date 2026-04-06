<i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav's Dance With Horror. Bonus -Tabu

A haunted palace. A bunch of actors from Priyadarshan's school. And, of course, Akshay Kumar. A brand-new horror comedy using bits and pieces of old-school leitmotifs.

If you want to sum up the Bhooth Bangla trailer in a few words, it's a familiar Priyadarshan package with one-liners that make you hit rewind.

Akshay Kumar has been paired opposite Wamiqa Gabbi, and the audience gets to see a fresh new pair.

The trailer shows Akshay Kumar insisting on getting married at the haunted palace of Mangalpur, where a curse of Vadhusur has hovered around it for years.

While all other characters fit into Priyadarshan's vision, Tabu seems like the connecting link between the human world and the world of ghosts. To know more about the film, we have to wait until April 16.

Sharing the trailer, Akshay Kumar wrote: "Welcome to Bhooth Bangla. Yahan na toh log normal hain... Aur upar se Bangla bhi paranormal hai. Enter at your own risk."

Motion Poster Launch

In March, the makers unveiled Akshay's 'tantrik-like' avatar in a motion poster.

Seated shirtless on an eerie, intricately carved throne adorned with demonic faces, he sports black sunglasses and multiple strands of Rudraksha beads.

Accompanying the poster was a playful caption that read, "Dus ko denge das-tak, intezar karo tab tak... Let the fun begin!"

About the Film

Akshay also confirmed that Bhooth Bangla has been preponed. Originally slated for release on May 15, the film will now arrive in cinemas earlier, on April 16, 2026.

The release date has been pushed to April 16 due to the Dhurandhar wave at the box office.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and late actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.