<i>Maa Behen</i> Trailer: Madhuri Dixit-Triptii Dimri's Dark Comedy Is All About <i>Kalesh</i> And Chaos

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit is back, this time in a dark comedy. The trailer of her upcoming film with Triptii Dimri dropped today, and it sets the tone for a laughter riot.

The Trailer

Madhuri Dixit plays Rekha and is as enchanting as ever, though her eccentricity really stands out. There's a little tribute to her when she makes a glamorous entry and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga plays in the background. Rekha lost her husband at 25 when he was electrocuted, and she has lived alone since.

Her two daughters, Jaya and Sushma, have a love-hate relationship with her and with her miseries. All is well with their usual bickering until Pandit ji (Ravi Mohan) arrives, his flirty remarks aimed at Rekha.

Then his dead body turns up at her house.

What follows is a rollercoaster of panic, cover-ups, emotional meltdowns and hilariously questionable decisions.

In a press note, Madhuri Dixit shared, “Rekha is not your typical Hindi cinema mother, and that's exactly what made the character so exciting for me. As an actor, it's incredibly rewarding to explore layered, unpredictable roles that challenge the audience's expectations."

Triptii Dimri added, "Sharing screen space with the legendary Madhuri Dixit, someone who made an entire generation fall in love with cinema is truly surreal. For me, this feels like a homecoming."

About Maa Behen

Maa Behen is an Abundantia Entertainment Production in association with Opening Image Films and directed by Suresh Triveni, who has helmed films such as Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa. It is led by Madhuri Dixit, Tripti Dimri, Dharna Durga, Ravi Kishan.

The film is streaming on Netflix from June 4, 2026.

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