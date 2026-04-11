Ektaa Kapoor Reveals The Birthday Gifts That 'Big Names' Like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Are Likely To Get

Bollywood stars and their extravagant birthday parties often grab attention. But do you know what guests gift Bollywood stars at their luxe birthday parties?

In a recent conversation with MK Talks, producer Ektaa Kapoor revealed, “People don't usually carry gifts to birthdays, especially for big names like Salman or Shah Rukh Khan. What would you even take to their birthdays?”

Further elaborating on birthday parties, the founder and managing director of Balaji Telefilms Limited said, “I actually don't attend many birthdays. On my own birthday, I go to Tirupati and don't invite anyone. If you ask normally what one gives at a big person's birthday, I've mostly seen that people only offer blessings.”

Ektaa Kapoor Calls The Film Industry “Boring”

Ditching the common notion of those parties being larger-than-life, she noted, “This impression about the film industry, that expensive gifts are exchanged, people drink heavily, and party all the time, is not true.”

Ektaa Kapoor clarified, “In fact, you won't find a more boring industry than this. The film industry is the most boring industry,” adding that stars generally sleep by 8 pm, wake up early, and control their indulgence to focus on proper health while managing hectic schedules.

She added that the industry is not as glamorous or wild as people imagine.

On the work front, Ektaa Kapoor is currently busy producing popular daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and Naagin 7.

In the film space, her upcoming project Bhooth Bangla is all set to hit theatres on April 17. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the horror-comedy also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.

Apart from this, Ektaa Kapoor is also gearing up for Vvan – Force of the Forest. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. Slated for a May 15 release, it also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari and Anup Soni in important roles.