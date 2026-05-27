How Shah Rukh Khan's Abs In <i>Dard-E-Disco</i> Were Perfected, Reveals <i>Om Shanti Om</i> Make-Up Artist

Shah Rukh Khan's chiselled abs in the song Dard-E-Disco from Om Shanti Om were achieved through a combination of physical training and detailed behind-the-scenes work, as revealed by make-up artist Namrata Soni.

Details

Soni, who worked on the film, shared insights into how the actor's appearance in the song was enhanced using make-up techniques. She explained that body contouring and highlighting were used to define his muscles on screen.

She wrote, "Some sets stay with you forever. This one? Always will. The brief for Om Shanti Om was simple: Shah Rukh had already put in the work; my job was to make every single one of those abs look perfect on camera. Technical, meticulous, and honestly one of the most magical sets of my life. 26 years of being in the industry. This is a story I'll never stop relishing."

The video she shared includes an old clip from the film's set, in which Shah Rukh Khan is seen speaking about how make-up artists would regularly touch up his body during the shoot to maintain the sculpted look.

Soni said that the process required careful application and precision, as her role involved ensuring that the actor's abs and overall physique appeared more pronounced under camera lighting. She added that while the work was technically demanding, the atmosphere on set remained light, with director Farah Khan often making playful remarks during filming.

She noted that such on-screen results are rarely the outcome of a single effort, highlighting the collaborative work between actors and technical teams to achieve the final visual impact seen by audiences.

Soni said, "So, I was doing the prosthetics for Om Shanti Om. I received a call from Farah, saying that 'we are doing this really lovely song where Shah Rukh needs to be fully flaunting his abs and all that.' So, she asked, 'What can we do?',"

"Shah Rukh had already worked really, really hard on his body. And my job was to enhance it-to ensure that those abs looked absolutely perfect." Sharing the details that went into making the six-pack pop, she revealed, "It was a very technical process. It involved a lot of shading, contouring, and highlighting in key areas to ensure that every muscle stood out sharply," added the make-up artist.

Soni also said, "All that hard work really came to the forefront. Honestly, it was a lot of fun, but it was also quite embarrassing, because every single time I would touch his abs, Farah would scream over the microphone, 'Stop feeling up Shah Rukh!' It was truly embarrassing, yet I cherished every single moment of that time in my life, because it was absolutely magical and incredibly fun."

Om Shanti Om was released in theatres in 2007 and marked Deepika Padukone's entry into Bollywood.



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