In Pics: Satish Shah's Last Reunion With The <i>Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai</i> Team

Satish Shah, best known for his iconic role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, died on Saturday. He was 74. According to an Instagram post shared by director Ashok Pandit, the veteran actor died due to kidney failure.

As fans and industry colleagues continue to pour in heartfelt tributes for the beloved star, here is a touching reminder – he had last reunited with the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team last year.

In an August 2024 post shared by Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah was seen posing alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar and Deven Bhojani. The show's writer and director, Aatish Kapadia, also appeared in the carousel.

In one particular snap, Rupali had her arms wrapped around Satish Shah's chest. In the rest, the team was seen laughing and posing together for the camera. Rupali's son, Rudransh, also appeared in a few of the pictures.

The text attached to the post read, “Precious moments of Happiness. Rudransh picture with the Sarabhais is going to be cherished forever.”

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which first aired in 2004, gave viewers a fun peek into the everyday chaos of an upper-class Mumbai family. Satish Shah was hilarious as Indravadan Sarabhai, Ratna Pathak Shah nailed it as the classy and sharp Maya Sarabhai, Rupali Ganguly won hearts as the simple Monisha, Sumeet Raghavan kept things balanced as Sahil, and Rajesh Kumar made Roshesh truly iconic. Deven Bhojani, as the ever-enthusiastic Dushyant Painter, added his own dose of geeky charm to the show.

Apart from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Satish Shah appeared in several TV shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Filmi Chakkar and Ghar Jamai. The actor also played important roles in movies such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Om Shanti Om.