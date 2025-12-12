New Releases This Week: <i>Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Emily In Paris Season 5</i> And More

This week brings a diverse slate of fresh theatrical and OTT releases, catering to fans of comedy, drama, thrillers and global pop culture. One of the most anticipated arrivals is Lily Collins' Emily in Paris Season 5, which returns with a blend of heartfelt moments, workplace tension and unexpected twists. The new season hints at a significant shift in Emily Cooper's glamorous Parisian journey.

Also hitting the big screen is Kapil Sharma-led Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, arriving in theatres this Friday. This light-hearted comedy revisits a man entangled in multiple relationships, promising laughter and chaos in equal measure. Other notable releases include The Great Shamsuddin Family, Single Papa, a Taylor Swift concert film and more. Mark your calendars and get ready to binge-watch your favourites.

1. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (December 12) – Netflix

The third instalment in the popular murder mystery series stars Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. This time, the mystery unfolds within a remote, tight-knit religious community in upstate New York, where a respected parish leader is found dead in a seemingly impossible “locked-room” scenario. Blanc joins forces with the local police chief and a young priest (played by Josh O'Connor) to uncover the community's hidden secrets.

2. The Great Shamsuddin Family (December 12) – JioHotstar

Directed and written by Anusha Rizvi, the film features an ensemble cast including Kritika Kamra, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sheeba Chaddha and Farida Jalal. The story follows a woman caught in the chaos of her large family unexpectedly showing up at her home – right as she races to meet a crucial 12-hour work deadline.

3. Saali Mohabbat (December 12) – ZEE5

This thriller revolves around a seemingly sheltered small-town housewife whose life unravels after a shocking double murder involving her husband and cousin. As a local cop dives into the investigation, a web of betrayal, hidden motives and suspicion is revealed. The film marks the directorial debut of actor Tisca Chopra.

4. F1 (December 12) – Apple TV

Following its successful theatrical run, F1 is now set for its OTT premiere. The film stars Brad Pitt as a former Formula 1 phenom from the 1990s who comes out of retirement to mentor a struggling team's rookie driver. Shot during real Grand Prix weekends and produced with involvement from seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, the film offers an authentic look at the world of racing.

5. Kaantha (December 12) – Netflix

Set in the 1950s Madras film industry, this drama explores the complex relationship between a celebrated film director and his former mentee. Dulquer Salmaan plays TK Mahadevan, who takes over a horror film previously helmed by his mentor. A police investigation into an unexplained death uncovers dark truths about ambition, rivalry and the price of fame.

6. Single Papa (December 12) – Netflix

Kunal Kemmu stars as Gaurav “GG” Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose life takes an unexpected turn when he surprises his traditional Indian family by deciding to adopt a baby post-divorce. The series offers a heartwarming and hilarious take on parenting, family dynamics and the madness that follows as Gaurav steps into single fatherhood.

7. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show (December 12) – JioHotstar

This comprehensive concert film captures the final performance of Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, filmed in Vancouver, Canada. A key highlight of this version is the inclusion of the complete set for her album The Tortured Poets Department, which was added to the tour setlist after the initial “Taylor's Version” streaming release in March 2024.

8. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 (December 12) – Theatres

The sequel to the 2015 comedy follows Kapil Sharma's character Mohan, who is determined to marry the woman he truly loves – only to find himself accidentally committed to three women of different religions. The film promises humour, confusion and a fresh round of matrimonial mishaps.

9. Fallout Season 2 (December 17) – Prime Video

The new season continues the post-apocalyptic saga, following Lucy and The Ghoul as they journey through the Mojave wasteland toward New Vegas. Season 2 introduces the fan-favourite Deathclaw creature, new factions and deeper revelations about Vault-Tec's sinister pre-war agenda.

10. Emily In Paris Season 5 (December 18) – Netflix

This season takes Emily Cooper from Paris to Italy as she steps into her new role leading the Agence Grateau Rome office. The narrative explores her life in Rome and Venice while continuing to address unresolved professional and personal relationships back in Paris.