Weekend Binge: After <i>Dhurandhar</i>, Revisit These Top 10 Performances Of Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna is basking in the success of Dhurandhar. In the Ranveer Singh-led film, he slips into the role of Rehman Dakait, a menacing gangster – and audiences can't stop talking about him. From his intense fight sequences to the now-viral dance moment on the song FA9LA, Akshaye's performance has garnered widespread applause.

So, this weekend, why not dedicate your watchlist to the actor and revisit some of his finest works? Here are a few Akshaye Khanna films perfect for a binge-watch session:

1. Dil Chahta Hai – Netflix

This film changed the way Bollywood shot friendship. Farhan Akhtar's direction brought a cool, clean style that felt new in the early 2000s. Apart from Akshaye, the project features Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The story flows like real life, with small fights and long drives that everyone relates to.

2. Taal – Zee5

Taal is remembered mainly for its music. A.R. Rahman's soundtrack carries the whole film and still sounds fresh. Though Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked great together on screen, Aishwarya and Akshaye's chemistry was just as appreciated by viewers.

3. Border – Prime Video

This movie is packed with emotion and patriotism, but told in a very grounded way. One of the most memorable scenes is the soldiers listening to Sandese Aate Hain and quietly wiping their tears. The star-studded film also stars Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Puneet Issar and Tabu. The project sequel will be hitting the cinema screens on January 23, 2026.

4. Humraaz – Prime Video

Humraaz stands out for its twisty plot. The Abbas-Mustan directorial starts off like a simple love story, but slowly turns into a clever con film. The screenplay keeps dropping clues without making them obvious.

5. Hulchul – Prime Video

This Priyadarshan comedy is all about chaos, misunderstandings and quick punchlines. Akshaye and Kareena's pairing added charm to the light-hearted storyline. The film works because of its timing and the madcap energy of the ensemble cast.

6. Gandhi, My Father – Prime Video

This is one of the more serious projects in Akshaye Khanna's filmography. The movie looks at Mahatma Gandhi's relationship with his son Harilal, showing a side of history rarely discussed. Akshaye's performance is restrained and honest. It is a powerful drama that focuses on personal conflict rather than big moments.

7. Dishoom – JioHotstar

If there's one thing Dishoom nails, it is style. Slick cars, fast chases, sharp music – everything moves at high speed. One of the coolest scenes is the helicopter chase over the desert. The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan, was released in 2016.

8. Hungama – JioHotstar

This comedy is famous for its misunderstandings. Every character thinks something completely different, and the confusion keeps growing until it explodes in the final scene at the bungalow. The jokes are simple, but the timing makes them land perfectly. Oh, and we all laughed when Rajpal Yadav said, “Hum koi mandir ka ghanta hai ki koi bhi aake baja jaata hai.”

9. Chhaava – Netflix

In the film headlined by Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna played the role of villainous Aurangzeb. The grand forts, rich costumes, and detailed war sequences gave the film a striking visual identity. This one blends real history with emotional storytelling.

10. Drishyam 2 – Netflix

Meet Akshaye Khanna as a sharp cop who will not let the original case go, and gives Ajay Devgn a tough challenge. His presence brings a fresh energy to the sequel, and the cat-and-mouse tension keeps the story gripping right up to the last frame.