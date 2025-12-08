<i>Dhurandhar</i>: Internet Reacts To Akshaye Khanna's Viral Entry Scene To <i>FA9LA</i>, "His Jamaal Kudu Moment"

Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, is making the right noises. The spy action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, premiered on December 5. Besides Ranveer's magnetic on-screen presence, viewers are also impressed by Akshaye Khanna's stint as Rehman Dakait, a vile Pakistani crime lord and politician.

Akshaye's dramatic entry to the Bahraini rap number FA9LA has especially grabbed everyone's attention. Now, the makers have teased the track by sharing a snippet from Dhurandhar on X.

In the clip, Akshaye, dressed in a black suit, steps out of his car in ultimate swagger. He enters a small event-like space and greets everyone with a ‘salam' as dancers exhibit a traditional performance. He walks ahead and happily obliges to a small dance before settling in his seat. Ranveer Singh was also in the same frame.

The side note read, “You made it viral! So now it is here, Sher-E-Baloch's absolute 'Bang-er'!”

Fans couldn't help but react to the post.

“Absolute banger. Amazingly choreographed and shot,” gushed a user.

Heaping praise on Akshaye Khanna, another noted, “He comes once or twice a year, but what an actor. Does not stay in the limelight. Very, very underrated.”

“Bro was aura farming in this scene,” pointed out a user.

“Crazy song, Awesome Akshay... Banger…” read an approving remark.

Comparing the song's relevance to Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu track in the film Animal, an individual commented, “Akshay Khanna's Jamaal Kudu moment is here.”

FA9LA, in the Bahraini dialect, translates to “fun time” or “party”. It was sung by Gulf-based hip-hop artist Flipperachi in 2024.

Previously, Ranveer Singh also gave a nod to Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA song sequence. The actor uploaded a clip of the music video on Instagram and wrote, “So here's 'THAT' track from the movie. FLIPPERACHI.”

Set in Pakistan, Dhurandhar centres around an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and newcomer Sara Arjun are also a part of the cast.