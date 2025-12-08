Tanuja Reviews Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i>: "Well-Made, Well-Performed Film"

Film veteran Tanuja is the latest celebrity to join the fan club of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. Not only did she watch the film in theatres, but she also shared her review in an interesting video, shot by her younger daughter, Tanishaa Mukerji.

On Sunday, Tanishaa Mukerji shared a video on her X handle. In the video, Tanuja and Tanishaa are seen seated inside a car, sharing their thoughts on Ranveer Singh's latest release.

The video begins with Tanishaa applauding the film. Taking a cue from her words, Tanuja said, "It was a good film. It was a very interesting film. Very well-made, very well-performed. All the performers were very good. I am seeing Akshaye (Khanna) after a long time. He was amazing. Absolutely amazing."

"I loved it. It was fab, very captivating, keeps you interested. You want to see part 2. I am very impressed—the writing is great, the dialogue is great. Mom was saying action could have been edited. But I didn't think so," Tanishaa said.

Before she could finish, Tanuja joined and said, "Dialogues were good. Thoughtfully written, and to the point—not too long, not too boring."

The video went viral in no time.

The internet applauded Tanuja for supporting the film.

About Dhurandhar

Proving the box office predictions wrong, Dhurandhar got off to a stellar start. Over the weekend, the film minted Rs 103 crore. In his latest post, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Dhurandhar goes on a rampage on Saturday—the film is now in unstoppable mode... While the major centres, especially the national chains, were rocking on Friday, the heartland has also joined the party, witnessing substantial growth.

A ₹95 crore [+/-] opening weekend total is very much on the cards."

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who has scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.