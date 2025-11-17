<i>Dhurandhar</i> New Poster: Akshaye Khanna Looks Intense As The 'Apex Predator'

Another day, another update about Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. Apart from the lead actor, the film also features a star-studded cast, including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Arjun Rampal.

On Monday, Ranveer dropped the first look poster of Akshaye Khanna from Dhurandhar on Instagram. The image featured the actor wearing a grimy blue shirt with bloodstains on it. His facial expression conveyed a mix of restrained fury and intense concentration. The dim lighting accentuated the rugged features of his half-lit face, which was scarred with visible bruises and bloodstains.

Dhurandhar is likely to be a three-hour-long movie. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the exact duration of the film will be confirmed within the next 10 days. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "At present, the final runtime of Dhurandhar is more than three hours — around three hours and five minutes. The final duration, to be locked by Aditya Dhar, Jio Studios, and B62 Studios, will be confirmed in the next 10 days.” It remains to be seen whether the length will be shortened or remain as it currently stands.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is reportedly based on real-life events. The film marks Ranveer Singh's first collaboration with the director. The movie is set against the backdrop of cross-border intelligence operations. The actor is reportedly set to play an undercover Indian spy operating in Pakistan. The film focuses on the bravery and sacrifices of intelligence officers who work behind the scenes.

Dhurandhar trailer was initially set to drop on November 15 but was postponed following the Delhi Red Fort blast on November 10. The film itself is scheduled to hit theaters on December 5.

