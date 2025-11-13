Sunny Deol Asks Paparazzi Waiting For Dharmendra Updates To Leave, Police Clear Media From Outside

A day after Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital, his eldest son and actor Sunny Deol on Thursday requested the paparazzi and the members of the media fraternity to disperse from outside their home in Mumbai and respect the family's right to privacy.

Dharmendra, 89, returned home yesterday after weeks of undergoing treatment at the city's Breach Candy Hospital where he was admitted over a complaint of breathlessness. The cinema veteran was put on life support on Monday, family sources had told NDTV.

On Thursday morning, Sunny Deol addressed the media waiting outside their Juhu residence for any and every update on the ailing film star and urged them to go back home.

Soon after, police removed the media from outside Dharmendra's house. It is said that nearby residents were facing difficulties due to the media's presence.

Just last evening, megastar Amitabh Bachchan was mobbed by the paparazzi while he was taking his car for a spin in the Juhu suburb.

In the viral video, Amitabh Bachchan, 83, was seen wading through a sea of paparazzi in his car. The photographers got dangerously close to the actor's vehicle as he drove by so that they could catch a glimpse of the veteran actor behind the wheel, which is a rare sight.

Amitabh Bachchan even stopped the car for a while on the road as his vehicle was surrounded by the media. Many wondered if Amitabh Bachchan had personally driven his car to visit his ailing friend and co-star Dharmendra, who also lives in Juhu.

According to Dr Pratit Samdani, who treated Dharmendra at the Breach Candy Hospital, the veteran actor's family decided to continue his further treatment at home.

More updates on Dharmendra's health are awaited.

