Viral Video: Amitabh Bachchan Mobbed by Paparazzi While Taking His BMW For A Spin

Many wondered if Amitabh Bachchan had personally driven his car to visit his ailing friend and co-star Dharmendra

Read Time: 2 mins
The viral reel shows Amitabh Bachchan (83) in the car, wading through a sea of paparazzi.

A video of megastar Amitabh Bachchan driving around Mumbai in his BMW car is going viral on social media.

The short reel shows Amitabh Bachchan (83) in the car, wading through a sea of paparazzi, somewhere in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai.

The photographers could be seen getting dangerously close to the actor's car as he drives by so that they can catch a glimpse of the veteran actor behind the wheel, which is a rare sight.

Amitabh Bachchan even stopped the car for a while on the road as his vehicle was surrounded by the media.

Many Internet users simply assumed that Amitabh Bachchan had personally taken his car out to visit his frequent collaborator and friend, veteran actor Dharmendra, who was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning.

But that was not the case.

Amitabh Bachchan stays just around the corner in Juhu where he was spotted driving the car by the paparazzi. The media took notice of his car when he was passing by.

Amitabh Bachchan hasn't visited the Deol house yet to meet Dharmendra. The actor duo has collaborated on superhit films such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Ram Balram

According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan has one of the most enviable luxury car collections among Indian celebrities. The latest addition to his collection is the all-electric BMW i7 sedan, which is worth Rs 2 crore and comes loaded with luxury features, including a 31.3-inch 8K resolution theatre screen.

