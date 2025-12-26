Old Video Of Rekha Hugging Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda Goes Viral Ahead Of <i>Ikkis</i>

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is gearing up for the release of Ikkis on January 1, 2025. An old video of Rekha hugging Agastya at the RK Film Festival last year has resurfaced.

An Emotional Moment Between Rekha And Agastya Nanda

Last year, the RK Film Festival - an event dedicated to celebrating the legacy of the legendary Raj Kapoor - was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

A video that quickly started making the rounds featured Rekha hugging Agastya, fondly holding his face in her hands and complimenting him. Agastya was also seen expressing his deep gratitude and respect for the actress as he bowed down with folded hands.

About Rekha And Amitabh Bachchan

When it comes to one of the most talked-about romantic link-ups in Bollywood history, we cannot miss mentioning Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. Speculation about their relationship dominated gossip columns.

From Rekha reportedly turning vegetarian to impress Big B, to Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan inviting Rekha over for lunch and telling her, "Amitabh mera hai, aur mera hi rahega," their rumoured romance constantly made headlines.

Some of their most well-known films where they shared screen space include Silsila, Alaap, Ganga Ki Saugandh, Do Anjaane and Namak Haraam.

About Ikkis

In Ikkis, Agastya Nanda essays the role of Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India's highest military honour at the time.

Amitabh Bachchan, who attended a screening of the film on Monday in Mumbai, shared a note on his personal blog, lauding Nanda's maturity and unfiltered honesty in his performance.

"Tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film...his maturity, his unfiltered honesty in his performance, his presence justifying the character he portrays...nothing frill or froth, just the Arun Khetarpal soldier, who fought in his bravery as the 21-year-old, defending the nation during the India-Pak war of 1971...nothing excessive, just the perfection in every shot," he wrote.

"When he is in the frame, you only watch him, and this is not a grandfather speaking; this is a hardened viewer of cinema. And the film, flawless in its presentation...its writing...its direction...and when it ends, the eyes filled with tears of joy and pride, unable to speak out," he added.

Produced under Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock Films, the film is directed by Sriram Raghavan. It is written by Raghavan alongside Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

Nanda made his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, in 2023. It also featured Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles.

