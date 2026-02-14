Aruna Irani Claims Rekha Asked Makers To Replace Her In <i>Mangalsutra</i>: "I Read It In The Papers"

In a candid recollection of events from the early 1980s, veteran actor Aruna Irani opened up about being replaced in the 1981 film Mangalsutra. Aruna had originally signed the film alongside Rekha after the two had previously worked together in several films and shared a close professional bond. However, what unfolded during the making of Mangalsutra came as a surprise to Aruna.

Speaking with SHOWSHA, Aruna Irani recalled that after signing the film, she was never informed about the shooting schedule. “Rekha and I were initially cast in Mangalsutra. But strangely, they never contacted me again. I read in the newspapers that the shoot had begun, yet I had no information. Eventually, I read that I had been replaced. No one even told me,” she said.

After the film was released, Aruna Irani confronted the director, Vijay, about the decision. “I asked him, ‘Why did you replace me? You never came to me with dates. I was completely free.' I fought with him. That's when he told me, ‘Actually, the problem was that Rekha didn't want you in the film.' I was shocked. I dismissed it immediately. I said, ‘Don't be ridiculous. She's such a good friend. Why would she do that?' He replied, ‘She's your friend — why don't you ask her?'”

Aruna Irani said she later approached Rekha directly. Upon confrontation, Rekha admitted that she had requested the makers to replace the veteran actress. The reason? The role offered to Aruna was quite edgy and, if she had performed it emotionally, it would have made Rekha's character look like a vamp.

Aruna Irani was eventually replaced by Prema Narayan, who was known for portraying vamp characters and performing in dance numbers. The film also featured Anant Nag and revolved around his character being possessed by the ghost of Prema's character. Despite its intriguing premise, Mangalsutra did not perform well at the box office.

Aruna Irani further alleged that a similar situation occurred during the making of Aurat Aurat Aurat. Speaking to Lehren Retro, she stated that it took six years for the film to be completed, but due to several factors, it was cut down. Rekha, for instance, wouldn't allow it, as Aruna Irani claimed.