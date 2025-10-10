Weekend Binge: Revisit Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Films With Rekha On Their Birthdays

When it comes to one of the most talked-about romantic linkups in Bollywood history, we cannot miss mentioning Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. The speculation about their relationship dominated gossip columns.

From Rekha reportedly turning vegetarian to impress Big B, to Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan inviting Rekha over for lunch and telling her, “Amitabh mera hai, aur mera hi rahega,” their rumoured romance was constantly making headlines.

Today, October 10, marks Rekha's 71st birthday. While, Amitabh Bachchan will be celebrating his 83rd birthday on Saturday, October 11.

On this special birthday week, here are some of the iconic films one can revisit, featuring the duo:

1. Namak Haraam – Prime Video

Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, this movie is about friendship, loyalty, and standing up for what is right. Amitabh plays a young man who gets involved in workers' issues, while Rekha is his love interest.

2. Do Anjaane – Prime Video

This thriller tells the story of revenge and mystery. The film is based on the novel Rater gari by Nihar Ranjan Gupta. In addition to Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, Prem Chopra, Pradeep Kumar, Utpal Dutt and Lalita Pawar are also part of the project.

3. Alaap – Prime Video

Alaap is all about family conflicts and political differences. Amitabh Bachchan is seen as a rich young man who disagrees with his father's approach to social issues. Rekha's portrayal of Radhakumari is noteworthy.

4. Ganga Ki Saugandh – JioHotstar

Released in 1978, the action-drama is set in the countryside. Remember the scene where Amitabh Bachchan's Jeeva confronts the villains in the open fields?

5. Suhaag – Prime Video

The star-studded movie features Shashi Kapoor as Kishan Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan as Amit Kapoor, Rekha as Basanti and Parveen Babi as Anu. Directed by Manmohan Desai, Suhaag hit the cinema screens in 1979.

6. Silsila – Prime Video

Directed by Yash Chopra, Silsila is remembered for its story of love, betrayal and complicated relationships. Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's chemistry steals the show. And, of course, the song Dekha Ek Khwab continues to rule our playlists.

