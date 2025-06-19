How Zeenat Aman's First Onscreen Kiss With Shashi Kapoor In <i>Satyam Shivam Sundaram</i> Became A Rage

Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram earlier today, to share a clip from her film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. The actress revealed two reasons for sharing the particular scene from the film, one it being a huge milestone in her career and the other, is that it marked her first onscreen kiss with "every Indian schoolgirl's fantasy" Shashi Kapoor.

What's Happening

Zeenat Aman shared a clip from her film with Satyam Shivam Sundaram, on Instagram.

The actress spoke about the importance of the film in her career at that stage. She also highlighted that it marked her first onscreen kiss with the legendary Shashi Kapoor, and how it "caused an uproar at the time".

Her caption read, "With those twinkling eyes and handsome features, Shashi Kapoor was every Indian schoolgirl's fantasy! Myself included. The first time I saw him, I was still in boarding school. He came to Panchgani with the members of the Shakespeareana theatre company (including his future wife Jennifer) to perform Shakespeare! And my goodness, he had the girls in a swoon."

She added, "As my luck would have it, Shashi was a south Bombay resident and lived not too far down the road from me. Now neighbours talk, and word soon got around that "THE" Shashi Kapoor had the daily habit of an evening perambulation at 6 PM on the dot. My girlfriends and I, quite in the tizzy of youth, spent an entire winter break convincing our parents we needed fresh air and that a sunset walk was necessary for our good health. Of course, all we were hoping for was a glimpse of the movie star in his shorts! When eventually Shashi and my career paths crossed, I found myself in the company of a cheeky, intelligent and charming man. He was quick with both quip and smile, and we ended up co-starring in several memorable films including Roti, Kapada Aur Makaan, Chori Mera Kaam, and Vakil Babu."

"I know I've already covered Satyam Shivam Sundaram a fair bit, but I chose to share this clip with you for two reasons. Firstly, it was a big moment in my career. It was my first on-screen kiss, and though it caused an uproar at the time, it's quite chaste. I truly did not have a moment of discomfort while shooting it. Secondly, because schoolgirl Zeenat would be thrilled by the audacity of this post, and the realisation that a schoolgirl crush can actualise even if only for celluloid!" said the 73-year-old actress.

Zeenat Aman concluded her long heartfelt post, by mentioning that Shashi Kapoor was a "warm and a wonderful man". She also added that it is an ecstatic feeling to see the late actor's "legacy alive", and thriving in her neighbourhood in the form of Prithvi Theatre.

Work

Zeenat Aman was last seen in The Royals led by Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter. She essayed the role of the regal matriarch of the royal family, Maji Sahiba.

The plot of the show revolved around the royal family's struggle to preserve their legacy and clear off debts by trying to convert their royal property into a luxury resort.

In A Nutshell

Earlier today, Zeenat Aman shared an Instagram post featuring a clip from her film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She wrote a lengthy note on the joy of working with Shashi Kapoor and how he was "every Indian school girl's crush with those twinkling eyes and handsome features".