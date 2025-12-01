Abhishek Bachchan Shares Why He Will Never "Recreate" His Father Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic Films

Abhishek Bachchan says he grew up as a fan of his father, Amitabh Bachchan, whose films he would watch as often as he could, but he would never want to recreate any of them.

Abhishek spoke on the second day of IFP, the multi-disciplinary creative festival held at Mumbai's Mehboob Studios between November 29 and November 30.

"I would never, ever want to recreate any of my father's films, and the reason I say that is because I have grown up wanting to be Amitabh Bachchan. I am Bachchan's biggest fan. I used to watch my dad's films as often as I could," he said.

The actor added that there was a point when he would watch only Amitabh's films. "There was a point in my childhood when I watched only my father's films, and afterwards my friends and I would go to the backyard and re-enact the entire film - the fight was always about who was going to play Bachchan. I don't know many people in my generation who didn't grow up idolising him," he said.

"I am not speaking as a son, I am speaking as a fan. My father - the reason why I consider him to be the greatest there ever was and ever will be - is that whenever I watch an Amitabh Bachchan film, I am never thinking, 'How would I have done it?' Secondly, there's the slight arrogance an artist may have in thinking they could do it better - I don't think anybody can do it better than Amitabh Bachchan; there is no point attempting it," he added.

Abhishek's latest work is Housefull 5, which released in June this year. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film also features Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others. It is the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise.

