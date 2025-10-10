When Rekha Was Upset With '<i>Didibai</i>' Jaya Bachchan For Not Inviting Her To The Wedding With Amitabh Bachchan

The 1970s in Bollywood had their fair share of drama, to say the least. One of the evergreen chatter points remains the alleged triangle between Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha. Even decades later, stories about their dynamics continue to surface. One of the many incidents take us back to when Rekha had moved into the Mili actor's building, and the two soon developed a sisterly bond. Hence, Rekha was deeply perturbed when, after the massive success of Amitabh Bachchan's Zanjeer, he married Jaya Bhaduri - but Rekha was not invited to the wedding.

How Rekha Met Jaya's Then Boyfriend Amitabh Bachchan

Jaya was already a big and established name in the Indian film fraternity, while Rekha was still carving her niche. After moving into Jaya's building, the two would often spend time chatting about life and career, and Rekha affectionately called Jaya "Didibai".

That was when Rekha was first introduced to Jaya's then-boyfriend, Amitabh Bachchan.

When Rekha Was Snubbed At Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bhaduri's Wedding

The year was 1973, and Zanjeer had just been released. It was a much-needed blockbuster for Amitabh Bachchan after a string of flops. He was presented as the 'Angry Young Man' in Zanjeer, which set a new trend in the industry, and the film's success marked his powerful comeback. Soon after its release, Amitabh and Jaya got married.

The author of actor Mehmood's official biography, Hanif Zaveri, told author Yasser Usman, "Amitabh and Anwar [Mehmood's brother] were close friends. Anwar told me that he had often taken Amitabh and Jaya on long drives. The two would sit in the front seat of the car along with him, while Rekha would sit in the back seat, and they would talk through the journey."

The anecdote is also recorded in Mehmood's official biography, Mehmood: A Man of Many Moods.

An excerpt from Yasser Usman's book Rekha: The Untold Story, published by Juggernaut, reads, "On June 3, 1973, their wedding was solemnised. Rekha, however, was not invited, which left her feeling sour."

In an interview, Rekha expressed her disappointment: "Despite all her affectionate show of friendship and all that, she didn't even bother to invite me for her marriage, and my house was in the same building."

About Rekha

Rekha went on to marry businessman Mukesh Agarwal in 1990. Their marriage sadly ended when Mukesh died by suicide months later. Amitabh, meanwhile, has been married to Jaya since 1973. The couple are proud parents to Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan.

Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan Films

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha have shared screen space in iconic films such as Do Anjaane, Mr. Natwarlal, Suhaag, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Silsila.

