When Rekha Turned Vegetarian To "Impress" Amitabh Bachchan: "He Was Already Married To Jaya"

The 1970s were not just about bell-bottoms and disco – Bollywood had its fair share of drama too. One of the evergreen chatter points remains the alleged triangle between Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha. Even decades later, stories about their dynamics continue to surface.

Veteran journalist Pooja Samant added her take to the mix. Speaking to Hindi Rush, she recalled that her sources told her that "Rekha turned vegetarian to impress Amitabh Bachchan".

According to Pooja, the pair shared a level of infatuation. She said, “A level of infatuation must have developed between the two, but I don't think it was love because he was already married.” The journalist also mentioned one infamous moment: Rekha showing up at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's wedding with sindoor. Pooja says it “took attention away from the bride and groom on their special day.”

Earlier, Film historian Hanif Zaveri has also shared an interesting anecdote about Jaya, Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan. On the Meri Saheli podcast, Zaveri said that amid swirling rumours of Big B's alleged affair with Rekha, Jaya invited her to lunch while her husband was away shooting.

What seemed like a casual meeting reportedly turned into a subtle but pointed showdown. Jaya supposedly told Rekha, "Dekho, Amitabh mera tha, mera hai, aur mera hi rahega. [Look, Amitabh was mine, is mine, and will always be mine]." Click here to read the full story.

For context, Rekha went on to marry businessman Mukesh Agarwal in 1990. Their marriage sadly ended when Mukesh died by suicide months later. Amitabh, meanwhile, has been married to Jaya since 1973. The couple are proud parents to Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan.

Workwise, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha have shared screen space in iconic films like Do Anjaane, Mr. Natwarlal, Suhaag, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Silsila.

Rekha was last seen in the 2014 film, Super Nani. The Indra Kumar directorial also featured Randhir Kapoor and Sharman Joshi in important roles. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting the 17th season of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.