When '<i>Umrao Jaan</i>' Rekha Fangirled Over Asha Bhosle: "<i>Jisko Main Bahut Zyada Pyaar Karti Hoon Usse Main...</i>"

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle turns 92 today, September 8, 2025. On this special occasion, it's worth revisiting a memorable tribute that came her way from actress Rekha at the Yash Chopra Memorial Awards in 2018.

What's Happening

The event, held in Mumbai, honoured Asha Bhosle for her remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. While many dignitaries shared their admiration for the veteran singer, it was Rekha's heartfelt words that stood out for everyone.

Recalling her association with the Mangeshkar family, Rekha expressed that Asha Bhosle had been an inseparable part of her journey, both personally and professionally. "She is an integral part of me, that's what I believe, but I didn't know that when I was a child. When I came into the industry and when she started singing for me, that's when I realised this is what it means to be part of somebody so beautiful," Rekha said.

She went on to add that words were not enough to describe what she felt for the legendary singer. "I don't have any words to express my love and gratitude towards her. What can I say about you that you already don't know. Alfaaz main zyada bayaan nahin kar sakti par aap jaanti hai na main aapke liye kya mehsoos karti hoon. Lekin kabhi-kabhi jisko pyaar karte hain, bolna zaroori hota hai. Main jisko pyaar karti hoon usse bahut duur bhaagti hoon, aur jisko main bahut zyada pyaar karti hoon usse main koson duur bhaagti hoon".

At the event in 2018, Rekha also recalled an incident from the past when she had met Asha Bhosle at Raj Kapoor's party. She shared that the legendary singer had literally instructed her to perform better in the songs of Umrao Jaan, as Asha had lent her voice to all of them.

"When I was shooting for Dil Cheez Kya Hai or In Aankhon Ki Masti, that time I was only remembering the instructions of Asha tai. So, whatever you have seen of me in that film is all because of her," Rekha added.

Background

Directed by Muzaffar Ali and starring Rekha in the title role, Umrao Jaan became a milestone in Asha Bhosle's career, earning her first National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer. Initially, she was offered only one track, but after reading the 1905 Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada, she immersed herself so deeply in the character that she ended up singing every song in the film.

Each composition went on to become a classic. The success of the soundtrack not only defined the film's soul but also cemented Asha Bhosle's legacy in cinematic music.

ALSO READ: When Jaya Bachchan Invited Rekha Over Lunch And Said, "Amitabh Mera Hai Aur Mera Hi Rahega"