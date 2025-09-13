<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Microsoft Engineer Fails To Answer This Rs 50 Lakh Question. Can You?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 premiered on August 11. So far, the quiz-based reality show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has been captivating viewers with its thought-provoking questions, emotional contestant stories, and the Bollywood megastar's signature charm.

The latest KBC 17 episode saw Mansi Sharma from Delhi take the hot seat. The contestant, who works as a software engineer at Microsoft, answered all 13 questions correctly, winning Rs 25 lakhs. However, she got stuck on the 14th question, worth Rs 50 lakh, and had to quit the show.

The Rs 50 lakh question was, "Muzo, which is called the 'emerald capital' of the world, is in which country?"

The options were: A. Nicaragua, B. Nigeria, C. Zimbabwe, and D. Colombia.

The correct answer is option D: Colombia.

Muzo, famously known as the “emerald capital of the world,” is situated in Colombia, nestled in the country's Boyacá Department. Muzo has earned a global reputation for producing the finest and most valuable emeralds ever discovered. The region is home to lush green mines where emeralds – prized for their rich colour, exceptional clarity and superior quality – are extracted.

For centuries, the emeralds produced by Muzo have carried cultural, historical and economic importance. They were treasured by the indigenous Muzo people and later sought after by Spanish conquerors during the colonial era. Colombian emeralds from Muzo continue to dominate the international gemstone market even today.

Before leaving the show, Amitabh Bachchan asked Mansi Sharma to pick a random answer to the question. Surprisingly, she chose the correct one but had already quit the game with Rs 25 lakhs.

During a candid conversation with Big B, Mansi Sharma revealed that she had made a robot and named it Basanti. The name bears significance to one of Amitabh Bachchan's blockbuster films, Sholay. The 1975 Ramesh Sippy directorial featured Hema Malini playing the role of Basanti. Dharmendra was also part of the movie. Read all about it here.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV.