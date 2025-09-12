<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Microsoft Engineer Stuns Amitabh Bachchan With Her Robot Basanti

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has been keeping viewers engaged with its interesting episodes ever since the quiz-based reality show premiered on August 11. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has returned as the host, captivating audiences once again with his trademark charisma and witty interactions with the contestants.

On KBC 17's latest promo, dropped by the makers on Instagram, contestant Mansi Sharma got the opportunity to take the hot seat. Mansi, a robotics engineer at Microsoft, told Amitabh Bachchan that she had two big dreams. One was to work at the esteemed organisation, and the other was to appear on KBC.

Mansi Sharma shared, “Pehele apko yaad hoga computer jab khulta thha toh Microsoft ka symbol sabse pehle aata thha. Tabhi se mera thha, yanha mujhe jaana hai. Kuch na kuch karke dikhana hai. (Earlier, you might remember that when the computer used to start, the Microsoft logo was the first thing that appeared. From that very moment, I had this feeling — this is where I want to go. No matter what, I have to make something happen).”

The contestant revealed that she was one of the 25 people who got selected for a student exchange programme offered by Japan. Her passion for robotics started from there itself.

Wahan maine dekha ki abhi jaise ki cleaners hote hai humare inha pe, waha pe cleaners hi nahi hote hai. Wahan pe robot safsi karte hai. Meri robotics ki jo ruchi thhi woh wahi se shuru huyi. (There, I noticed that unlike in India, where we've cleaners, they don't have cleaners at all. Over there, robots do the cleaning. That's where my interest in robotics began),” said Mansi Sharma.

Next, Mansi Sharma took Big B by surprise after the giant screen displayed a robot made by her. The engineer disclosed that she has kept the robot's name, Basanti, which indirectly refers to Hema Malini's on-screen character in the 1975 hit film Sholay, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

KBC 17 airs on Sony TV and is available for streaming on Sony LIV.