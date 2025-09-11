"<i>Mahilayein Aane Waali Hain</i>": Amitabh Bachchan Recalls School Days On <i>KBC 17</i>

Kaun Banega Crorepati, which returned for its 17th season on August 11, is more than a quiz-based reality show. Hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the programme intrigues viewers with personal stories and fun banter.

In the latest KBC 17 episode, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed contestant Meenal Upreti from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, to the hot seat after she won the Fastest Finger First round. During a conversation with Big B, the contestant revealed that she studied at All Saints in Nainital for 2 years.

To this, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he studied at All Saints' “sister school”, Sherwood Boys and shared some personal anecdotes from his school days. “Bahot saari yaadein taaza hogayi, batayenge toh maar padegi ghar jaakar. (So many memories came rushing back, if I tell about them at home, I'll get scolded),” he said.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Amitabh Bachchan shared, “All Saints was our sister school and every Sunday, students from both Sherwood and All Saints used to gather at the Chapel. Wohi ek din hota tha jab hum logon ka coat, blazer, badhiya baal banakar hum parade mein khade rehte the. Kyunki pata hota tha All Saints se mahilayein aane waali hain. (It was the only day when the boys from his school used to get all decked up and look extremely presentable for the parade)."

"Back then in church, the seats of the girls were always in the front rows, and the boys sat behind them. Whenever someone wanted to pass a message, the chance came when everyone had to kneel down and pray — from above, no one could see what was happening below. The boys sitting in the first row behind the girls were the most eager for that spot. Because the moment ‘let us pray' was announced, they would secretly slip a note under while kneeling. What childishness it was, but those were truly the best days of my life, the happiest days,” he recalled.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony TV and is available for streaming on Sony LIV.