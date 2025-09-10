<i>KBC 17</i> Contestant Calls Amitabh Bachchan "Jayaphilic", Here's How He Reacted

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has been keeping viewers engaged with its interesting episodes. The quiz-based reality show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, premiered on August 11, 2025.

In the latest episode on September 9, Vadodara-based contestant Dhara Sharma joined Amitabh Bachchan in the hot seat. She was a rollover contestant who won Rs 3 lakhs.

During a candid chat with Amitabh Bachchan, Dhara Sharma stated that the Brahmastra actor loves his wife, actress Jaya Bachchan, so much that he can be called "Jayaphilic".

She said, "There is one thing that is associated with you in the whole world, you are Jayaphilic. Everyone would like ma'am, but who would love her as much as you do?”

To this, Amitabh Bachchan replied, "Thank you so much, Patni ji bahut khush ho jaaegi aaj karyakram dekh kar. (My wife will be very happy today seeing this programme)."

Dhara Sharma also revealed that she has been an ambivert since childhood.

“I have been an ambivert since childhood, so my parents have been encouraging. They always said, ‘Do what you like,' and they know I will do something in life," she told the Bollywood superstar.

After answering a series of questions correctly, Dhara Sharma got stuck in the Rs 25 lakhs question and had to return home with a prize money of Rs 12.50 lakhs.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on SonyTV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. It is also available for streaming on SonyLIV.

