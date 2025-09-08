<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Gujarat Man Wins Rs 25 Lakh, Will He Be Able To Answer Rs 50 Lakh Question?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has been keeping viewers intrigued with its slew of interesting episodes from Monday to Friday. In the quiz-based reality show, hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, contestants eye to win the coveted prize money of Rs 7 crore.

In the latest KBC 17 promo shared by the makers on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed a man to the hot seat who wishes to make the lives of his parents easier. The contestant, from Vapi in Gujarat, won a prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

In a candid conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, the man revealed that his father is a wall painter. During one of his painting duties, he accidentally fell from the third floor of a house and broke his leg. The contestant shared that the incident led to financial constraints in his family back at that time. However, he said that his mother never wanted to take up the role of his father's job and instead asked her son to focus on his studies.

"Unka jo struggle hai, wahi inspire kiya ki mai kuch apne life mei, apne jo ghar ke haalat hai woh thoda change kr saku. (Her struggle has inspired me to bring some change in my own life, in the situation at my home.)

Elsewhere in the video, it is seen that the contestant has won Rs 25 lakh. "Badhai ho (Congratulations)" said Amitabh Bachchan as the participant's parents also clapped for their son.

Next, the man shared his plans if he were able to win the jackpot prize of Rs 7 crore. He said, "Agar mai inha se badi dhan rashi jeeta huun sir toh mai ek bada ghar toh lunga hi aur unka jo job hai woh chuudwana chahunga. (If I win a big amount of money from here, sir, then I will definitely buy a big house and I would want my father to leave his job.)

The video ends with Amitabh Bachchan presenting the Rs 50 lakh question to the contestant.

KBC 17 premiered on August 11.

