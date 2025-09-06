<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Contestant Fails To Answer Rs 25 Lakh Question About Indian Constitution. Can You?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 premiered on August 11 with the quiz-based reality show welcoming Amitabh Bachchan as the host again. Previously, contestant Kumari Pujari took the hot seat and shared her personal struggles with the Bollywood megastar.

Now, in the latest September 5 episode, Kumari Puja successfully answered a series of general knowledge-based questions, taking home a prize money of Rs 12.50 lakhs. The contestant had to quit the game after this point as she was unsure about the Rs 25 lakh question.

The question was, "In 1967, which was the first language added to the original fourteen in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution?"

The options were "A. Sindhi, B. Konkani, C. Manipuri, and D. Kashmiri.".

The correct answer is option A. Sindhi.

In 1967, Sindhi was added as the first language of the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution, through the 21st Constitutional Amendment Act. When the Constitution came into effect in 1950, the 8th Schedule had 14 languages listed in it. However, linguistic communities started demanding that their languages must be recognised too and hence the decision was made.

Although Kumari Puja used the Sanket Suchak lifeline, she was not convinced about the right answer. Before exiting the show, she randomly chose the correct option. “I knew it was the right answer," she said.

During a conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, Kumari Puja revealed that due to financial constraints, her father wanted her to get married at a young age.

"I wanted to prove to my father that a lot can change with the help of education. Everyone protested that I should not be allowed to study after 8th," said Kumari Puja.

She added, "I wanted to study till 10th. With one copy and a pencil, I finished the entire year. When marks were out, I was a topper. Everyone was shocked that with no tuition, no amenities, how did I top? Teachers came to congratulate me.” Read all about it here.

KBC 17 airs on Sony TV and is available for streaming on Sony LIV.