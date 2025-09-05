<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Odisha Woman Says Father Wanted Her To Get Married At Class 8 But...

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by quiz-master Amitabh Bachchan returned for its 17th season on August 11. The quiz-based reality show has been keeping viewers engaged so far with key general knowledge insights, fascinating anecdotes by the contestants and their fun banter with the Bollywood megastar.

On the latest episode, home tutor Kumari Puja from Odisha got the opportunity to take the hot seat. In a candid conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, she opened up about her struggles. The contestant shared how she was forced to quit her job and her father wanted her to get married at an early age.

Kumari Puja said, "I wanted to prove to my father that a lot can change with the help of education. Everyone protested that I should not be allowed to study after 8th."

She added, "In my school there was only till 7th standard and there was another school at a distance. I somehow wanted to study till 10th. With one copy and pencil I finished the entire year. When marks were out, I was a topper in 10th. Everyone was shocked that with no tuition, no amenities, how did I top? Teachers came to congratulate me.”

Kumari Puja also told Amitabh Bachchan that she has applied for Ph.D since in 2016 the fees were Rs 12,000 and she would get only Rs 20,000 from school. "I chose my job because otherwise I wouldn't be able to feed my family. But now, I want to fulfil my dreams."

When Big B asked Kumari Puja how she met her husband, the contestant replied, “I opened my profile on a matchmaking site and I must have had good karma in the past and he called. I told her about myself and was scared to get married to him. I took the risk but it was the best risk of my life."

So far, Kumari Puja has played till the Rs 2 lakh question becoming a rollover contestant.

KBC 17 airs on Sony TV and is available for streaming on Sony LIV.