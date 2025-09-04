<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Contestant Fails To Answer Rs 12.50 Lakh Question About Maestro Annapurna Devi. Can You?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 premiered on August 11. The quiz-based reality show, hosted by quiz-master Amitabh Bachchan, has been keeping viewers engaged with its interesting series of questions and the contestants' fun banter with Big B.

On KBC 17's latest episode, Management Consultant Ameya Vinayak Deshpande took the hot seat. He won a prize money worth Rs 7.50 lakh after failing to answer the Rs 12.50 lakh question.

The question was, "Which musician, who wanted to listen to Annapurna Devi perform, managed to do it with the help of Smt Indira Gandhi?"

Unsure of the answer, Ameya Vinayak Deshpande quit the show at this point. He randomly guessed option D. Ozzy Osbourne, but it was wrong. The correct answer was option B. George Harrison.

Surbahar maestro Annapurna Devi, the daughter of Ustad Allauddin Khan and former wife of Pandit Ravi Shankar, was known for her unmatched artistry. However, she willingly decided not to deliver public performances and only play in private, making it nearly impossible for anyone to hear her.

On one occasion, celebrated violinist Yehudi Menuhin expressed to the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi that he wished to listen to Annapurna Devi. Although Indira Gandhi helped him arrange a private session, Yehudi could not attend due to unforeseen circumstances.

Instead, George Harrison, the lead guitarist of the popular boy band the Beatles and Ravi Shankar's devoted disciple, had the rare privilege of listening to Annapurna Devi's riyaz.

In KBC 17's previous episode, Amitabh Bachchan shared a personal anecdote with the audience regarding his first salary. He said, “I had thought of getting a saree for my mother and getting a watch for my father. I was working in Kolkata back then. So as soon as I got my salary, I took leave from the office and left for home. I took a train and after reaching home, I gave the saree to my mom and the watch to my father.” Read the full story here.

KBC 17 airs on Sony TV and is available for streaming on Sony LIV.

