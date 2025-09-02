<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Indore-Based Contestant Gets Stuck In Rs 12.50 Lakh Question

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has been treating viewers with interesting episodes ever since the quiz-based reality show premiered on August 11. In the latest segment, quiz-master Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Aditya Joshi from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to the hot seat.

Aditya Joshi answered all 11 general knowledge-based questions successfully but got stuck in the 12th one, worth Rs 12.50 lakh. As a result, he had to return home with Rs 7.50 lakh.

The Rs 12.50 lakh question was, "In 2025, the Council of the European Union approved which country to become the 21st member to adopt the 'Euro' as its currency?

The options were "A. Romania B. Georgia C. Serbia and D. Bulgaria."

The correct answer was option D. Bulgaria.

The Council of the European Union granted final approval for Bulgaria to adopt the euro this year, marking the country as the 21st member of the eurozone. After a unanimous agreement by Eurogroup finance ministers and endorsements from the European Parliament and the Ecofin Council, the Council of the EU formally adopted the necessary legal acts on 8 July. Now, Bulgaria will officially use the euro from January 1, 2026.

During the episode, Aditya Joshi engaged in a fun banter with Amitabh Bachchan. The contestant revealed that his fashion is heavily inspired by the Bollywood megastar himself.

Heaping praise on Aditya Joshi's sense of style, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Manyavar, ek baat bataye, yeh joh kapda aapne pehna hai na, bohot his sundar lag raha hai…(Gentleman, tell me one thing, this outfit you're wearing looks great on you)". To this, the contestant replied, "Ek ek look aap se inspired hai hai sir. (Every look is inspired by you, Sir.)”

After that, Amitabh Bachchan told Aditya Joshi, "Line lagne wali hai aapke ghar ke bahar (People will queue up outside your house)", to which the contestant shared that he hasn't been able to impress any girl to date. Read all about it here.

KBC 17 airs on Sony TV and is available for streaming on SonyLIV.

