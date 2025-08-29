<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: ISRO Scientist Fails To Answer Rs 25 Lakh Question. Will You Try?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has been intriguing viewers ever since the quiz-based reality show premiered on August 11. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has returned as the quiz master, not only asking general knowledge-based questions to the contestants but also keeping audiences hooked with his charm, humour, and warmth.

On the August 28 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed ISRO scientist Haripriya Saketpuram from Hyderabad, Telangana, to the hot seat. After successfully answering a series of general knowledge-based questions, Haripriya got stuck on the Rs 25-lakh question. With no lifelines left, she decided to quit the show with the Rs 12.5 lakh prize money.

The Rs 25-lakh question was, "According to the autobiography of Paramahansa Yogananda, which fruit did he suggest to Mahatma Gandhi and send some plants from California to Wardha?”

The options were A. Cantaloupe, B. Huckleberry, C. Avocado, and D. Peach

The correct answer was option C: Avocado.

For context, Paramahansa Yogananda, in his autobiography titled Autobiography of a Yogi, has mentioned that during his meeting with Mahatma Gandhi at Wardha in 1935, he recommended avocado as a nutritious fruit suitable for India's climate. Later, Paramahansa Yogananda also sent avocado plants to Mahatma Gandhi's ashram from California. Through this suggestion, the yogi not only promoted health and well-being but also introduced India to a fairly lesser-known fruit back at that time.

Haripriya Saketpuram, who has dedicated 15 years of her life to India's space research programs, received a warm welcome from Amitabh Bachchan. "We are fortunate to have a female scientist from ISRO for the first time," he said graciously.

In a candid conversation with Big B, Haripriya Saketpuram shared, “I have worked on Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan in ISRO. But the journey from the fastest finger first to the hot seat is tougher."

She added, "I may be a scientist there, but at home, I always try to maintain balance. With the support of my husband and three kids, I have been able to work."

KBC 17 airs on weekdays on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.