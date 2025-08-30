<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Ice Hockey Team Fails To Answer This Rs 25 Lakh Question About Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. Can You?

Kaun Banega Crorepati returned with its 17th season on August 11. On the occasion of National Sports Day on August 29, this year, the quiz-based reality show, hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, welcomed the Indian Women's Ice Hockey Team. They recently scripted history by winning the Bronze medal at the IIHF Asia Cup.

The members of the Indian Women's Ice Hockey Team successfully answered all 12 general knowledge-based questions, winning a prize money of Rs 12.50 lakh. They, however, got stuck on the 13th question worth Rs 25 lakh and had to quit the game.

The question they failed to answer was, "The spacecraft carrying Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 team landed on the coast of which US city in July 2025?"

The options were "A. Baltimore B. San Diego C. Houston and D. Cape Canaveral."

The correct answer is Option B. San Diego. For context, the Axiom Mission 4 spacecraft, piloted by Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and Commander Peggy Whitson, including mission specialists from Poland and Hungary, landed safely in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego on July 15, 2025. The event marked the conclusion of India's first human spaceflight to the International Space Station in over four decades.

After staying aboard the International Space Station for 18 days, "Grace" —the SpaceX Dragon capsule- undocked and descended off the San Diego coast, finally closing the chapter to this historic mission.

Coming back to KBC 17, the Women's Ice Hockey Team told Amitabh Bachchan that they would donate the Rs 12.50 lakh money to the Ice Hockey Association.

Introducing the team to the audience, Amitabh Bachchan said, “In a beautiful place like Ladakh, to pursue a sport like Ice Hockey comes with its own challenges. But when women resolve, they go all the way to achieve it. You have come here as champions — what a proud moment for all of us.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday and is also available for streaming on SonyLIV.