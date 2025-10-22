Bobby Deol Reveals How He Was Sidelined In Bollywood When His Films Stopped Performing: "The Same People Now Come To Me With Offers"

Bobby Deol is back in the limelight, and how. After a quiet stretch in the 2000s and 2010s, he made waves with Aashram in 2020, turned heads as the villain in Animal (2023), and now The Ba***ds of Bollywood is earning him all the love.

Looking back at his career lows, Bobby Deol recalled the phase when his films stopped performing at the box office and how that affected his social life. On Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, the actor opened up about the subtle ways people started ignoring him.

“This was a slow process. For instance, people would meet me nicely, but they would soon go away and form their own groups, and I would be left alone,” he said.

Mentioning how people stopped inviting him to parties, Bobby Deol added, “The number of invitations I got for parties started to decrease. It's not like I would go to a lot of parties anyway. We Deols don't go to a lot of parties. The same people who would be so warm with me (when I was at the top) started ignoring me. But that's what they say; people are with you as long as you have something to offer.”

The actor also explained that he does not hold grudges about it. “It happened, and it happens in every industry, not just mine. But I don't hold grudges. The same people come to me now with offers, but I don't hold anything against them,” he added.

Coming to Bobby Deol's latest project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the Netflix series sees him in the role of Ajay Talvar, a Bollywood superstar. The show, led by Lakshya, follows the journey of an outsider trying to make it big in the Hindi entertainment industry. Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh and Manoj Pahwa are also part of the project.

