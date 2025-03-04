Bobby Deol On Asking For Work: "<i>Maine Darwaze Khatkhataye Hain</i>"

Bobby Deol is currently basking in the success of Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 - Part 2. Directed by Prakash Jha, Bobby Deol as the sinister Baba Nirala has been receiving rave reviews for his performance.

Bobby Deol bounced back in the game in 2023 with his role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film was a smashing hit, and Bobby Deol's supporting act was hugely appreciated.

However, there was a time when Bobby Deol had to go and ask for work.

Speaking about his bad times, Bobby said, "When I was going through a bad phase, Maine logo ke darwaze khatkhataye hain and bola hai ki main Bobby Deol hoon aur mujhe kaam dijiiye (I have knocked on doors and told them I am Bobby Deol, and please give me work). I don't think there is anything wrong with that, as you need work. At least they will remember that Bobby Deol had come to meet me. This also gets translated to work sometimes. So, there is nothing to be ashamed of."

Speaking of how the industry has evolved over the years, as has work opportunities, Bobby said, "Pehle zamana alag tha, jab shuruat ki thi toh aisa nahi tha, pehle log khud aate the (It was different when I started, as people would offer me work by themselves). Then the population of actors increased, it's sad that we forget that there are so many people coming in, and will continue to."

Aashram also has Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in key roles.

The series is streaming on Amazon MX Player.