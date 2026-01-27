Sunny Deol Approves Of Internet's 'Lord' Title For Bobby Deol On His Birthday

Actor Sunny Deol has sent hearfelt wishes and love to his younger brother and fellow actor Bobby Deol, celebrating his birthday with much warmth.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny Deol shared pictures of himself with Bobby, showing the brothers posing together. As fans fondly refer to the actor as "Lord Bobby", the 'Border 2' star wrote, "Happy Birthday My Little Brother LORD BOBBY."

Notably, this marks the first time that Sunny Deol has shared a post with Bobby since the passing of their father, the legendary Dharmendra in December 2025.

The brothers, who shared a very strong bond with their father, have been paying heartfelt tributes to the late legend, reflecting their respect and a commitment to honouring his legacy.

Meanwhile, birthday wishes have been pouring in for Bobby Deol from his fans and celebrities alike. Actors Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, and others dropped their greetings across social media platforms.

With a career spanning over three decades, Bobby Deol began his journey as a romantic hero in the 90s, further emerging as a powerful performance. With a debut in 'Barsaat', he went on to deliver hits like 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth,' 'Soldier,' 'Kareeb,' 'Badal,' 'Bichhoo,' 'Ajnabee,' and 'Humraaz'. Though he faced a career slump for some years, he found his footing again with films like 'Apne,' 'Yamla Pagla Deewana,' and 'Housefull 4.'

In 2023, he made a remarkable comeback with 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Soon after, the actor was seen giving back-to-back powerful performances in 'Aashram,' 'Animal,' and 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which hit Netflix recently.

For next, Bobby Deol will be soon in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan'. As per the trailer, Bobby appears as the main antagonist and vows to finish Vijay within 30 days.

Amid the ongoing controversies surrounding its certification, 'Jana Nayagan' is yet to receive an official release date.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)