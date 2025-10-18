Raghav Juyal Reveals He Is Making A Five-Storey Bungalow In Dehradun

Raghav Juyal, who rose to fame with his signature slow-motion dance moves on television reality shows, has now carved out a unique place for himself in the film industry. He began his career as a dancer and host, gradually making his way into acting. While he worked in several films like ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D and Sonali Cable, it was his acting chops in Kill and The Ba***ds of Bollywood that brought him immense fame.

Raghav recently made an appearance in filmmaker Farah Khan's vlog, where he revealed that he is building a five‑storey house in his hometown, Dehradun. The actor said, “I'm building a huge house in Dehradun. It's a five-storey building.”

He added that he would invite Farah to shoot another video there once it's ready. Farah then asked, “So do you live on rent in Bombay?” Raghav replied, “Not at all! I own a house here!”

During the conversation, Raghav Juyal jokingly told Farah that she didn't make him a star but Farah quickly reminded him that she actually got him his first acting audition by referring him to casting director Anmol Ahuja for Satte Pe Satta.

Raghav recalled, “Farah ma'am was the one who referred me to casting director Anmol Ahuja for an audition for Satte Pe Satta. When I auditioned, all the casting directors were shocked. That led to more opportunities and eventually roles in Kill and other projects.” Referencing Satte Pe Satta, Farah added, “Picture toh bani nahi par tu nikal pada! (The film didn't happen, but you took off!)”

Raghav also talked about the success of his recently released web show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He said, "That show brought me a lot of fame and praise.” Farah praised Raghav's role in the Aryan Khan series, particularly a scene with Emraan Hashmi, and asked how he learned Arabic. Raghav shared that he picked up the language mostly while traveling. "Sometimes my driver, Ram, would freak out when I would suddenly start singing in Arabic,” he added.

On the work front, Raghav Juyal will next be seen in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone.