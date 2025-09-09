<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Graduate Student Abhishek Wins Rs 5 Lakhs After Failing To Answer Rs 7.50 Lakh Question. Can You?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has been treating viewers with back-to-back interesting episodes from Monday to Friday. The quiz-based reality show returned for its new season on August 11 with Amitabh Bachchan taking up the hosting responsibilities one more time.

On KBC 17's September 8 episode, graduate student Abhishek graced the hot seat. During a conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, the contestant claimed that he wishes to be an IAS officer in the future.

Abhishek answered all 10 questions correctly but took the audience poll lifeline for the 11th question, worth Rs 7.50 lakh. Unfortunately, the answer was incorrect and he had to return home with a prize money of Rs 5 lakhs.

The Rs 7.50 lakh question was, "The national language of which country has evolved from the Tagalog language spoken by the major ethnic group?"

The options were "A. Malaysia B. Philippines C. Laos and D. Indonesia".

Although Abhishek followed the audience's decision and chose option C. Laos, the correct answer was option B. Philippines.

Filipino, which is the national language of the Philippines, is largely based on Tagalog. It is the language traditionally spoken by the ethnic group known as Tagalog. The Philippines has over 170 languages and dialects. However, in the 20th century, Tagalog was chosen as the foundation for the national language because of its widespread use, rich literary tradition, and cultural influence.

Over time, Filipino has incorporated words from other Philippine languages as well as from Spanish and English, reflecting the nation's diverse history and colonial past. At present, Filipino, alongside English, serves as an official language, uniting people across its many islands.

Elsewhere in the video, Abhishek told Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan that he lives with his parents in a single room. In the future, the contestant dreams of buying a dream home for his family. To this, Abhishek's mother was quick to intervene, saying that his son has been a district topper.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on SonyTV and is available for streaming on SonyLIV.