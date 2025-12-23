"Hardened Viewer" Amitabh Bachchan Reviews Grandson Agastya Nanda's <i>Ikkis</i>: "You Only Watch Him When He Is In The Frame"

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan wrote a heartfelt note for his grandson Agastya Nanda, praising his performance in Ikkis and said its nothing but the perfection in every shot.

In Ikkis, the 24-year-old actor essays the role of Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India's highest military honour at the time.

Amitabh Bachchan, who attended the screening of the film on Monday in Mumbai, shared a note on his personal blog, lauding Nanda's maturity and unfiltered honesty in his performance.

"Tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film...his maturity, his unfiltered honesty in his performance, his presence justifying the character he portrays...nothing frith or froth, just the Arun Khetarpal soldier, who fought in his bravery as the 21-year-old, defending the nation during the India-Pak war of 1971...nothing excessive, just the perfection in every shot," he wrote.

"When he is in the frame you only watch him, and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema. And the film, flawless in its presentation...its writing...its direction...and when it ends, the eyes filled with tears of joy and pride, unable to speak out," he added.

Produced under Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock Films, the film is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

It is written by Raghavan alongside Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

Nanda made his debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies in 2023. It also featured Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)