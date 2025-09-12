Sanjay Gupta Slams Stars For Huge Entourage Costs, Praises Amitabh Bachchan For Always "Paying For His Staff"

One of the most trending conversations in the film industry has been about the concept of having a massive entourage travel with stars on their shoots. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta recently opened up about actors who asked for six vanity vans, and some Bollywood couples demanding 11.

Sanjay Gupta was recently in conversation with comedian and podcaster Cyrus Broacha, where he criticised some actors who travel with their entourage and how it leads to increased costs.

He said, "I know certain actors who have six makeup vans. It's mandatory. The first van is his personal space. This is real; I'm very serious. Wahan saab nanga baithte hain. Then, next to that is Saab's other van, wahan pe saab makeup and hair karte hain. Uske baaju mein is the van jahan saab meetings karte hain."

Furthermore, he added, "Hear me out. There's a fourth van, which has his gym. Wahan saab workout karte hain. I said fine. You have to keep one thing in mind: the van means he'll bring his trainer, his assistant, the driver of the van, and the maintenance man of the van. That's six people for one van. Then, makeup and hair and the stylists have their own assistants."

Further elaborating, Sanjay Gupta said, "Where were we? Number five: Saab khana khayega, bhookha thodi rahega? A chef stays on set, and all day he's just weighing food by the gram. That's the fifth van. Then there is a sixth van! Paanch van ka staff kidhar baithega?"

Coming to some more unacceptable demands from the Bollywood couple, Sanjay Gupta stated how they sometimes ask for separate vans.

"There are 11 vans that come on set. Don't they eat together at home? They're husband and wife, and still they have separate kitchen vans! I'm not exaggerating at all. This is a fact," explained the filmmaker.

However, Sanjay Gupta praised Amitabh Bachchan, who he revealed never lets producers pay for his staff.

Revealing the reality, Sanjay Gupta said, "There is nothing. No per-day, no conveyance. Amitabh Bachchan says, 'It's my staff; it's not the producer's lookout'. His makeup man, his hairstylist, his driver, his boy... That's Mr Bachchan for you. But now, a team of two or three has become a team of 30."

He also had kind words for Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn, "All the old-school guys, including Mr Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan, only have one makeup guy and one spot boy. Producers complain about entourage costs, and rightfully so, and suddenly you're paying lakhs."

