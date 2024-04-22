Sanjay Gupta's Verdict After Watching Ranbir Kapoor's Animal For The Second Time: 'Liked It Way More...'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: Its_CineHub)

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which was released in December last year, continues to make headlines. Recently, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta watched the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial for the second time and shared his thoughts about the film. In a note on X (formerly known as Twitter), Sanjay Gupta wrote, “I watched Animal for the second time. I liked it way more than the first time. It stands tall on Sandeep Vanga Reddy's direction and Ranbir Kapoor's performance.” He added, “Apart from that the writing, every scene has been dealt to the extreme. So much hard work and perseverance.”

Sanjay Gupta has always been candid about his opinions. In January, the director, who shared a strong professional bond with Sanjay Dutt, discussed the fallout between them. During a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Sanjay Gupta was asked about what went wrong between him and the actor. The filmmaker replied, “Nothing went wrong. What went wrong, I think, were the people around us. Some people around us tried to create too many misunderstandings between us. We didn't speak for four years. But in those four years, you may look for it, you will not find a statement by me against Sanjay Dutt and you will not find a statement against me by Sanjay Dutt. Both of us did not open our mouths. The world pitted us against each other but we did not open our mouths. I sat without work for three years. People had stopped taking my calls because there were people calling up people and saying, ‘Sanjay Dutt has asked you not to work with Sanjay Gupta.' Sanjay Dutt never said that.”

In the same interview, Sanjay Gupta also opened up about his strained relationship with Vivek Oberoi. Expressing his disappointment, Sanjay said, “I just felt that Vivek Oberoi at that moment in time had been very ungrateful… We did Shootout at Lokhandwala…and all the actors agreed to be part of Dus Kahaniyaan. Only Vivek said, ‘My career is going in a certain way. I don't think I should do an anthology.' I said, ‘Vivek, you are doing it for me. I have given you a Shootout At Lokhandwala. I have created this character for you.'”

On the work front, Sanjay Gupta last directed the 2021 film Mumbai Saga. The movie featured John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, and Kajal Aggarwal in prominent roles.