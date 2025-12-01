<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Dances With Indian Women's Cricket Team

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is all set to premiere a special episode featuring the World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team. Host Amitabh Bachchan will welcome team members, including Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Kaur Deol, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and India Women's Team Head Coach Amol Muzumdar.

In a promo shared by the makers, Big B can be seen talking with Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. He asks, "When you guys win, how do you celebrate your victory?" To which the cricketer replied, "We dance."

Amitabh Bachchan then joins the team on the dance floor and grooves to the song Chull from the 2016 film Kapoor & Sons. Harmanpreet is also seen teaching him the steps.

Viewers can look forward to light-hearted moments, on-field anecdotes, team camaraderie and a spirited exchange between the players and the host, Amitabh Bachchan.

The episode will also celebrate the pride and power of India's Women in Blue. However, India's explosive opener Smriti Mandhana seems to have given the episode a miss following her wedding postponement.

The cricketer was supposed to get married to singer Palash Muchhal on November 23. The wedding was called off just hours before the ceremony after her father, Srinivas, had to be hospitalised following a heart attack, while Palash was also admitted for stress-related health issues.

Following the postponement, Smriti deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram. Her friends, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil, also removed the wedding announcement video. Both Smriti's father and Palash have since been discharged from the hospital. No update on their “postponed” marriage has been shared so far.

Coming back to Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, the show airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Fans can also catch the episodes on Sony LIV.