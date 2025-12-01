James Cameron Calls AI-Generated Performers "Horrifying"

Filmmaker James Cameron has voiced strong concerns over the rapid growth of generative artificial intelligence in Hollywood, saying the idea that AI can replace an actor and a complete performance from a simple text prompt is "horrifying", reported Variety.

The Avatar and Terminator director recalled that, even during the development of the first Avatar film in 2005, some in the industry believed he was working toward replacing human performers with computer-generated characters. Cameron dismissed that speculation, saying his process has always relied on actors at the centre of storytelling.

"For years, there was this sense that, 'Oh, they're doing something strange with computers and they're replacing actors,' when in fact, once you really drill down and you see what we're doing, it's a celebration of the actor-director moment," he said, as quoted by the outlet.

Cameron noted that today's AI-driven tools pose a different challenge altogether. "Now, go to the other end of the spectrum, and you've got generative AI, where they can make up a character," Cameron added. "They can make up an actor. They can make up a performance from scratch with a text prompt. It's like, no. That's horrifying to me. That's the opposite. That's exactly what we're not doing."

His remarks come months after the introduction of AI-generated performer Tilly Norwood at the Zurich Summit, a creation introduced by comedian and producer Eline Van der Velden. The virtual actor drew widespread criticism from filmmakers and industry bodies concerned about creative integrity and performers' job security.

Van der Velden, however, maintained in an interview with Variety that AI will continue to expand its presence in film production. "I think it will be a slow progression," she said. "I'm sure in the coming year, there'll be plenty of effects that will be made with AI. There'll be some establishing shots, there'll be some second-unit shots with AI, and then slowly, we'll progress to a full AI film. And whether people will pay for an AI film or not -- I don't think they'll know the difference. It's good storytelling that will be the reason why people will pay for it or not," according to Variety.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)