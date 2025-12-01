Video: Kartik Aaryan Shakes A Leg To <i>Kajra Re</i> At Sister Kritika Tiwari's Haldi Ceremony

Please do not disturb Kartik Aaryan. The actor is busy performing his brotherly duties. The occasion? His sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari's wedding. Now, a video of Kartik dancing to a Bollywood song at Kritika's haldi ceremony has grabbed the internet's attention.

The video, posted by a fan page on Instagram, captures Kartik grooving to the beats of Kajra Re. The track, featuring Aishwarya Rai, is a part of the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, led by Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

Kartik exudes ethnic charm in a white kurta-pyjama set. His smile and dance moves are totally on point. Kritika, draped in a white, floral-embroidered saree, also makes an appearance in the clip. She joins the celebratory bandwagon, shaking a leg to the song.

The wedding date is yet to be announced by Kartik's family. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Kritika will tie the knot in her hometown, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

“The exact dates are kept a secret by the family, but it is expected to be in the first week of December. Kartik dotes on his sister and he is over the moon about this development. He has meticulously planned his schedule for next month to ensure that he is fully there for his family on this important occasion and at the same time, his work does not suffer as well,” said a source to the publication.

Back in April, Kartik Aaryan wished Kritika a happy birthday in an Instagram post. The montage was filled with playful selfies and mischievous moments of the brother-sister duo, showcasing their deep bond. Kartik's cheeky side note read, “Happy April Fool's Day Birthday Kiki.” Read all about it here.

Workwise, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The romantic comedy, directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, features Ananya Panday as the female lead. Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta are also a part of the film.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will hit the big screens on December 25.