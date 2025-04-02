Kartik Aaryan's Adorable Birthday Wish For Sister Kritika With An April Fool Twist

Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram post is serving major sibling goals! The actor dropped a super fun video to mark the birthday of his sister, Kritika Tiwari, who is a doctor by profession.

The clip is packed with adorable brother-sister moments. First up, Kritika playfully slaps Kartik – because what's a sibling video without a little mischief, right? Then, she is spotted holding a belan (rolling pin), and we all know what that means!

The montage continues with cute selfies, a hilarious moment where Kartik bows down while Kritika gives him aashirwaad (blessings) and an oh-so-relatable frame where the two are pulling each other's hair.

But the best part? The video ends with Kritika running off to complain to their mom about Kartik – because some things never change. “Too cute,” did you just say?

Since it's April 1, Kartik Aaryan could not resist adding a cheeky touch to his birthday wish for Kritika. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday my April Fool."

Kartik Aaryan never misses a chance to add an LOL-worthy April Fools' twist to his sister's birthday wishes.

Last year, in his Instagram post, the actor wrote, "Happy April Fool's Day Birthday Kiki," with an adorable otter emoji in the caption.

In the photo, the sibling duo was all smiles for the camera. Kritika looked beautiful, while Kartik, as always, looked dapper. Take a look:

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The third instalment of the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise also featured Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan in prominent roles.

Up next, Kartik will be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. The film, produced by Karan Johar, will hit the cinema screens on February 13, 2026. The project has been directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously worked with Kartik in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kartik Aaryan also has an untitled project, directed by Anurag Basu, in the pipeline. The film will mark Sreeleela's Bollywood debut.