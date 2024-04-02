Kartik Aaryan's Birthday Wish For Sister Kritika Has An April Fool's Twist To It

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram post is setting sibling goals with a touch of humour. On his sister Kritika Tiwari's birthday, which happens to coincide with April Fool's Day, the actor wished her in a playful manner. He wrote, "Happy April Fool's Day Birthday Kiki," accompanied by an otter emoji in his caption. In the photo shared by Kartik, the brother-sister duo can be seen flashing bright smiles for the camera. Kritika, who is a doctor by profession, looks lovely in the image, while Kartik looks dapper as always. Chef Vicky Ratnani was among the first to comment on Kartik Aaryan's post. He left a bunch of black heart emojis.

Kartik Aaryan frequently posts cute moments with his sister, Kritika Tiwari on his Instagram profile. Earlier, he shared a fun video that seemed to be from a lunch. In the clip, Kritika is seen trying to send something on her phone. When Kartik asks her what she's doing, Kritika responds with, “Send nahi hora (Can't send it),” and then realises she's being recorded. This leads to both siblings bursting into laughter. Kartik captioned the post by writing, “Iske 50 Rs cut karo (Fine her ₹ 50).”

Kritika Tiwari is also her brother's biggest cheerleader. During the pandemic, Kartik Aaryan started a series called Koki Poochega, where he interviewed frontline workers combating the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Referring to his new series, his proud sister wrote in an Instagram post: "Dear Koki, I cannot count the number of times you've made me feel proud of you. Here's one more added to that long list! Koki Poochega - what an epic initiative! Love the show and I'm so proud of the thought and hard work you've put into it. It's annoying how you don't have time for me, even though we're home because you're so busy working all the time." Click here to read the full note.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan's next film Chandu Champion is slated to be released on June 14. Additionally, he will soon feature in Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Anurag Basu's next.